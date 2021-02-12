Napier to Hastings vintage railcar to run for new Art Deco events

The vintage railcar arriving in Hastings from Napier in 2016. Photo / Paul Taylor

A vintage railcar shuttle service running between Napier and Hastings will be on offer at this year's Art Deco Festival.

The 1938 railcar will run festival goers from the Napier train station to the Hastings Railway Station platform on February 18.

Visitors will have approximately one hour to explore the Hastings City Art Deco Market and the city's CBD before returning to Napier.

While in Hastings, festival goers will be encouraged to cast their eyes to the sky at 7pm to witness a flyover by the New Zealand Warbirds – a first for Hastings' as part of the Festival.

The Art Deco Market and Fashion Flaunt were previously held in the Hastings City Mall, but have moved to Albert Park for this year's festival.

Running from 10am to 8pm on February 18, the market will include vendors selling new, vintage and second-hand Art Deco clothing and accessories.

The 1938 railcar will run festival goers from Napier Train station to the Hastings Railway Station platform. Photo / Supplied

Festival director Greg Howie said as Hastings know how to party, February 18 will start the festival off on the right foot.

"From the free 'Not So Common Deco' event with cocktails and live music at the Common Room, to a 'Cocktail High Tea' at Fun Buns or even a Buenos Aires tango-themed meal at Sazio, the CBD will be humming," he said.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said Albert Square will host a range free events for the whole family to enjoy.

"We're thrilled that for the first time in Hastings there will be a New Zealand Warbirds fly over at 7pm which is a fitting tribute and cements how incredibly proud we are of our Art Deco heritage and beautiful Art Deco buildings," she said.

On February 19, a railcar shuttle will also run from Napier for those wanting to join Hawke's Bay historian Michael Fowler for a guided Art Deco tour around Hastings.

Railcar tickets are priced at $30 for adults and $25 for children.

This year's event is due to run from February 17 to 21.