Napier to get permanent St John shuttle; volunteer drivers needed

Hastings Health Shuttle driver Robert Mellor with a van similar to one that will soon operate in Napier.

A new health shuttle service aims to make it easier for Napier people struggling to get to crucial medical appointments, but volunteers are needed to help make the initiative a success.

Hato Hone St John will launch its first dedicated Napier Health Shuttle service, which will be the seventh koha-based programme in Hawke’s Bay.

The new service will soon operate Monday to Friday, generally between 7.30am and 5pm.

St John Hawke’s Bay community transport administrator Michelle Grant said the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle had heightened the need for a new permanent shuttle, with reduced bus services making it hard for patients to get anywhere.

“After the cyclone, the buses stopped travelling between Napier and Hastings, meaning it was very hard for Napier clients to get to [Hawke’s Bay Hospital] for appointments,” she said.

A smaller, temporary service utilising a car has since been set up in the interim.

“We’ve managed to bring in a car that we’ve been using on a short-term basis to transport as many people as we can at the moment.”

Increased Hawke’s Bay hospital appointments and traffic between the two cities has made it challenging, Grant said, especially with one car.

“If it’s an early morning appointment, it can take extra time to get between Napier and Hastings, and if its later in the day we have the same transportation issues. It’s really quite challenging dealing with the roading situation at the moment.”

Grant said people were “over the moon” the shuttle service was going to happen, with the Napier-based shuttle making it much easier for the city’s patients and staff.

The new van will arrive in the next couple of weeks, but right now, volunteers are needed to help get the route in action.

“We’re busy trying to get enough volunteers to try to get things operational.”

She said the organisation was looking to recruit for both Hastings and Napier, as a couple of the current Hastings volunteers will move over to the Napier service when it is up and running.

While most volunteers are retirees, Grant said that the job would suit anyone with a clean licence, empathy and a good rapport with people.

“It generally helps to have good people skills, because you are often dealing with people [who] aren’t feeling their best.”

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said she was pleased about the service and encouraged people to volunteer.

“Any service that improves access to healthcare for Napier residents is fantastic news and very welcome,” she said.

“Volunteering is the backbone of any community, and I encourage people to think about whether this is something they could help with.”

Those wishing to apply for a volunteer driver job can attend one of two information sessions (10am and 2pm) on May 18 at 62 Tait Drive, Tamatea.

Clients can book shuttle appointments via 0800 424 778. A minimum of 24 hours of notice is required, and booking lines will be open between 8.30am and 3pm each day.