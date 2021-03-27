Napier Tech win MJF Shrimpton Memorial Cup with victory over CHB

Napier Tech hoisted the 50-over MJF Shrimpton Memorial Cup on Saturday. Photo / Paul Taylor

Christian Leopard starred once again for Napier Tech as they romped to victory over Central Hawke's Bay in the MJF Shrimpton Memorial Cup final on Saturday.

Opening the batting, Leopard, scored 161 not out as he batted all 50 overs to carry Tech to a match-winning 292-3. He got good support from Izaiah Lange (56) and Todd Watson (52 not out off 35 balls).

Central Hawke's Bay started well in the chase but Seth Taylor (4-50) and Watson (3-33) and Leopard (2-28) pulled the strings to dismissed them for 208 in 45 overs.

CHB still had a bit to fair bit smile about, taking home the overall Premier Competition trophy, the HBCA Challenge Cup.