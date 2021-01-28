The match between Napier Tech's Year 11-13 side and an Auckland Blue XI was called off early by the umpire.

Two players will appear at a Code of Conduct hearing after a complaint was laid with Hawke's Bay Cricket Association over a match called off by an umpire.

The players are the sons of Hawke's Bay Cricket chief executive Craig Findlay and Mike Pawson, who is listed on the Napier Tech club website as club manager.

The two players were turning out for a Napier Technical Old Boys' Year 11 to 13 side that was playing a Western Districts Auckland Blue XI in a Twenty20 game last Thursday.

An umpire deemed a comment made by a Napier Tech player was racially offensive, and called the match off.

The Auckland Blue XI included players of Indian, Sri Lankan and Pakistani heritage.

Auckland Blue's subsequent complaint to the Hawke's Bay Cricket Association alleges racist, homophobic and sexist comments were made during the match.

Pawson is listed on cricket app CricHQ as the scorer of the abandoned game.

Pawson said he had no comment to make until after the complaint was resolved.

Findlay initially told Hawke's Bay Today there was nothing to investigate as the match was called off after a misunderstanding.

After he was approached for comment regarding his son's involvement, he said HBC was aware of the incident and dealing with it accordingly



Napier Tech club president Dave Caldwell said the club has gathered statements from all their players involved in the game who were close by when it was called off.

"Our players tell a very different story to the one told by Western District officials," he said.

"We look forward to putting our side of the story to the independent commissioner."

The commissioner John Greenwood is overseeing the code of conduct hearing and has also been tasked with managing the overall complaint.

Hawke's Bay Cricket Association chairman James Rainger said it was up to Greenwood and the parties to determine whether the matter goes to any further hearing.

Chairman James Rainger says the Hawke's Bay Cricket Association's board is appalled at the nature of a complaint it has received.Photo / File

The umpire, who is Sri Lankan, called the match off with one ball to be bowled in the first innings.

The Western Districts Cricket Association subsequently made a complaint, after working with the Auckland Cricket Association after the incident.

HBCA has stood the two Napier Tech players down pending the hearing.

However, Napier Tech is consulting a lawyer to get a legal opinion on the situation, including asking for any immediate ban on the two players to be suspended until after their hearing.