State Highway 5 is blocked and two people are seriously injured after a crash on Friday morning. Photo / NZME

State Highway 5 is blocked and two people are seriously injured after a crash on Friday morning. Photo / NZME

State Highway 5 is blocked and two people are seriously injured after a crash on Friday morning.

A police spokeswoman said police responded to a two-vehicle crash near Tarawera just after 9am.

The police spokeswoman said the road was blocked as of 10.45am.

She said two people were seriously injured.

MORE TO COME