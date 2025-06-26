Police said it was “very fortunate” that no one was injured in the incident.

A driver avoided two sets of police spikes but couldn’t avoid a third, crashing a car off a Hawke’s Bay highway and sparking a foot chase through bush.

About 11.20am today, police saw a car of interest on State Highway 5, the Napier Taupō Rd, heading towards Hawke’s Bay.

Because of the manner of its driving, police did not initially pursue it but maintained sight of it.

About 11.25am, police signalled for it to stop, but it failed to do so, a spokesperson said.

“A pursuit was then authorised. However, this was abandoned almost instantly because of the dangerous manner of driving.”