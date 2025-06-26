At 11.27am, the driver took evasive action around road spikes laid near Tataraakina Rd in Tarawera.
The driver then dodged a second set of spikes in Te Hāroto just minutes later.
About 11.40am, the vehicle was successfully spiked near Te Pōhue Loop Rd, causing it to crash off the road.
“The two occupants of the vehicle have then fled from chasing police on foot.
“A dog unit was then called in to assist the search for the occupants, who were located and taken into custody just before 12.30pm.”
Police said it was “very fortunate” that no one was injured in the incident.