Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier-Taupō Rd crash: Police spike fleeing vehicle, arrest two after chase through bush

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Police said it was “very fortunate” that no one was injured in the incident.

Police said it was “very fortunate” that no one was injured in the incident.

A driver avoided two sets of police spikes but couldn’t avoid a third, crashing a car off a Hawke’s Bay highway and sparking a foot chase through bush.

About 11.20am today, police saw a car of interest on State Highway 5, the Napier Taupō Rd, heading towards Hawke’s Bay.

Because

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today