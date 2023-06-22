Napier SPCA volunteer Rachael Punton wins National SPCA Devoted Volunteer Award.

One of Napier’s SPCA volunteers has taken home the national Devoted Volunteer Award at the SPCA Purina National Volunteer Awards.

Rachael Punton, who many know as the “SPCA work fairy” beat out 146 other nominees across six different categories to win the title of 2023 Devoted Volunteer.

After working long hours for her regular job, Punton spends her Fridays and Sundays tidying, building, fixing, cleaning and organising the Napier centre to make it look clean and tidy each week for both staff and the public.

On top of that even after her work hours at 5pm, Punton also calls to check if the Napier team is okay, asking if they need help and if they do, she appears to help finish up everything that needs doing.

She has also taken the initiative to both build or organise builders, to assist in new enrichment projects for both feline and canine areas. The Devoted Volunteer Award winner is also quick to foster animals who need it most, until they’re ready for adoption, no questions asked.

The Napier Centre can’t say enough good things about Punton and took to Facebook to congratulate and thank her for all her hard work, saying “She is such a support to our team and the animals in Napier.”

Receiving the Devoted Volunteer Award was a bit of a surprise, as you don’t expect recognition for doing what you love, said the hard-working volunteer.

Punton absolutely loves spending her time with the SPCA animals and believes volunteering does wonders for the animals during their time in the care of the SPCA.

“I take great pleasure in seeing them going to loving homes and meeting other like-minded people who care for animals as much as I do,” she said.

Fostering has also been a huge part of Punton’s SPCA involvement and she says she has lost count of the number of cats and kittens she has fostered.

“Personally I feel privileged to have been able to help them at a stage in their life where they need that extra care, whether it be from bottle feeding, socialising, nursing through sickness or even just allowing them a home environment to grow in before their forever home,” Punton.











