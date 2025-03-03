Napier's Tim Clayton is ready for his Special Olympics debut in Turin. Photo / Supplied

Napier’s Tim Clayton has just arrived in Italy, ready to take on the biggest challenge of his skiing career at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin.

The 31-year-old will be among nine New Zealanders with an intellectual disability representing the country at the competition, which brings together over 1500 athletes from more than 100 nations.

For Clayton, who has been skiing since the age of 4, this moment has been years in the making.

A decade-long member of Special Olympics New Zealand, he qualified for the global event at the National Winter Games in Cardrona in 2023.

“It’s my passion. I love the speed,” says Clayton, who has only one goal in Turin: “I’m hellbent on winning gold. To do that would be absolutely surreal.”