Napier skier Tim Clayton aims for gold at Special Olympics World Winter Games in Italy

Rafaella Melo
By
Reporter·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Napier's Tim Clayton is ready for his Special Olympics debut in Turin. Photo / Supplied

Napier’s Tim Clayton has just arrived in Italy, ready to take on the biggest challenge of his skiing career at the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin.

The 31-year-old will be among nine New Zealanders with an intellectual disability representing the country at the competition, which brings together over 1500 athletes from more than 100 nations.

For Clayton, who has been skiing since the age of 4, this moment has been years in the making.

A decade-long member of Special Olympics New Zealand, he qualified for the global event at the National Winter Games in Cardrona in 2023.

“It’s my passion. I love the speed,” says Clayton, who has only one goal in Turin: “I’m hellbent on winning gold. To do that would be absolutely surreal.”

This is Clayton’s first time in Europe, and while his focus is on the slopes, he is also excited to take in the sights and cannot wait to check out the Ferraris and the beautiful scenery.

The Napier athlete and his teammates flew to Italy on Monday.

They have four days to adjust to their new surroundings before the opening ceremony on Saturday.

The skiers will compete in Sestriere, an alpine resort that hosted events during the 2006 Winter Olympics, while snowboarders will take to the slopes at Bardonecchia.

The athletes will have two training days to acclimatise to the Italian snow before competition starts on March 11.

The event continues for five days with the closing ceremony on March 15.

Special Olympics New Zealand chief executive Fran Scholey said the competition is about more than just medals; for many athletes, it is a life-changing experience.

“Our athletes have been training for many years and competing at the New Zealand Winter Games, but it is wonderful for these nine athletes to now reach the highest level of competition,” Scholey said.

“Many of the families tell us that the athletes come back with much more confidence after competing at a World Games. And hopefully with some medals.”

