“We now have staff inspecting the roads affected and will continue to tidy up any loose chip.”

One person wrote on social media their car had eight chips in the windscreen and paint chips all over the bonnet.

Another said it was “unfortunate” they had decided to drive through Meeanee.

“It was impossible to drive faster than 15km/h on 30km/h (speed limit). Now my car makes a terrible noise when driving, has chips on bonnet and stuck pebbles that do not want to come off the tyres.”

Another wrote:

“We were all going around 10-15km in the 30k zone on Meeanee Rd today. Expected normal road works ... The worst part is coming out of that work zone when people try to go to normal speed but chips from tyres are flying everywhere.

“My car was wobbly so went slowly home with emergency lights on.”

Others on social media suggested some of the damage was due to drivers going above the speed limit.

“I have to say the speed people are driving down Meeanee Rd is usually well over 50km on any given day — today it is at 30km due to roadworks — cars in excess of 50/60/70km — stones flying everywhere.

“I feel for residents of Meeanee Rd ... driving habits contribute to the mess.”

