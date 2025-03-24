“We were all going around 10-15km in the 30k zone on Meeanee Rd today. Expected normal road works ... The worst part is coming out of that work zone when people try to go to normal speed but chips from tyres are flying everywhere.
“My car was wobbly so went slowly home with emergency lights on.”
Others on social media suggested some of the damage was due to drivers going above the speed limit.
“I have to say the speed people are driving down Meeanee Rd is usually well over 50km on any given day — today it is at 30km due to roadworks — cars in excess of 50/60/70km — stones flying everywhere.
“I feel for residents of Meeanee Rd ... driving habits contribute to the mess.”
