Napier residents to lose power for up to an hour on Tuesday night

The flooded Redclyffe substation, near Taradale, which was responsible for much of Napier and Hawke’s Bay’s power outage during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier residents will be without power for up to an hour on Tuesday night during maintenance work on a substation hit hard during the recent cyclone, Transpower NZ has confirmed.

Electricity providers sent out emails to clients in parts of Napier on Tuesday morning notifying them of a power outage.

Transpower and Unison posted on social media about the outage which will last for up to an hour from 11pm Tuesday.

However, emails from electricity providers to residents in areas such as Bluff Hill, Napier South and Greenmeadows have notified power outages between 10pm and 11pm on Tuesday, and another power cut from 4am and 5am on Wednesday.

“Transpower NZ has work coming up at their Redclyffe substation [near Taradale] tonight which will require a planned outage for up to an hour from 11pm,” a Unison post read, which was shared on Tuesday morning.

“This work is part of Transpower’s continued effort to restore electricity supply security to Hawke’s Bay back to pre-cyclone levels.”

It is unclear if every home in Napier will be impacted or if it is just parts of the city.

That substation was badly flooded and damaged during Cyclone Gabrielle on February 14.

Transpower posted on Facebook that “your local lines company Unison has worked to minimise the number of people affected and duration”.

“However, there may be some momentary outages leading into the one-hour outage to allow switching of some customers to an alternate supply, and then again following the mahi to return them to a normal supply configuration,” the Transpower post read.

More to come.