Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier Port to introduce fleet of self-driving trucks in first for New Zealand ports

Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

Napier Port is set to welcome a fleet of self-driving trucks. The trucks (similar to inset) will feature autonomous technology. Photo / Supplied

Napier Port is set to welcome a fleet of self-driving trucks. The trucks (similar to inset) will feature autonomous technology. Photo / Supplied

Napier Port says the introduction of a dozen self-driving trucks will improve its operations and productivity, but won’t compromise safety.

The port is set to welcome a fleet of “battery-electric autonomous trucks and trailers” in 2026, which are being manufactured in China.

The investment for the 12 driverless vehicles is

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save