Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier Port: Industrial action ends as pay agreement reached for workers

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Napier Port is a major employer in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Napier Port is a major employer in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZME

Industrial action at Napier Port has concluded after one week, with a pay deal being reached in principle for about 185 workers.

The port and the Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) reached an agreement on Friday.

The union had started industrial action a week earlier on June 20, which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today