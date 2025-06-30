Napier Port: Industrial action ends as pay agreement reached for workers

While a pay deal has been agreed in principle, the workers were scheduled to meet on Monday at 3pm to officially vote on whether to approve (or reject) the deal.

It was considered “very unlikely” to be rejected, according to sources.

The RMTU is the largest union at the port and represents just over 250 workers, most of whom (about 185 workers) are on a general collective agreement.

The union had been pushing for a three-year deal for better pay for workers on the collective, with negotiations dating back to November last year.

The union wanted a 3.75% pay increase in year one, a 3.5% increase in year two, and a 3% increase in year three.

The port had offered a 3.3% pay increase in year one and a 3% increase in years two and three, prior to the union taking industrial action.

RMTU general secretary Todd Valster said he did not want to go into specifics of the deal agreed to.

It is understood the pay gap was closed partially, but not completely, in terms of the agreement reached.

“It is very positive from where we were,” Valster said, adding it provided stability with a three-year deal in place.

“We don’t take industrial action lightly, so it’s very important that we can now focus on running a port rather than fighting each other.”

Napier Port CEO Todd Dawson said the agreement “delivers a fair and reasonable outcome for both parties“.

“Napier Port is pleased to confirm it has reached an agreement in principle with the Rail and Maritime Transport Union General, bringing an end to the recent period of partial strike action and concluding a protracted yet ultimately constructive bargaining process.”

He said the agreement struck a balance between working terms and conditions and “increased flexibility and productivity”.

“At the same time, the agreement continues to fairly recognise and reward the contributions of Napier Port’s people to the success of the business,” he said.

“Napier Port is pleased to move forward together from this point and remains committed to being a favoured employer in the region.

“The port recognises the vital role its people play in its success and remains focused on ensuring that the benefits of a strong and sustainable business are shared across the organisation.”

The pay deal will include back pay for the impacted workers to October 2024.

Napier Port is 55% owned by Hawke’s Bay Regional Investment Company (essentially the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council) and 45% is listed on the NZX stock exchange.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.