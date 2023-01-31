The Napier Pipe Band in full regalia leading the Automobilia Parade 2020 down Emerson Street.

The viral Wellerman sea shanty has been heard many times, most recently on television - now you can hear it played by the Napier Pipe Band on bagpipes. This New Zealand folk song, new to The Napier Pipe Band’s repertoire, will be played at the Art Deco Concert on Saturday, February 18.

Once again, the community band will be presenting a concert at St Paul’s church in Tennyson St in support of Art Deco weekend.

“The acoustics in the church really lend themselves to the stirring music of the pipes”, says band president Julie Baxter.

The cathedral will sound with such favourites as Scotland the Brave, Flower of Scotland and Amazing Grace.

“These tunes are always on people’s request lists and we enjoy playing them. This particular building has something that makes performing music amongst the pews and rafters so enjoyable.”

Julie says although the church is not a cathedral in the true sense, the historic church in Tennyson St seems to take the music and “wrap it around us and the audience, creating spine-tingling moments of delight”.

Napier Pipe Band performing in St Paul’s Cathedral 2021

“The hugely popular tune Highland Cathedral will be featured and, without exception, it always brings a tear to the eye of at least one member of the audience.”

While the old favourites are in the programme, the band does extend its music repertoire. A Love Song for Deborah Anne - a heartfelt tribute by piper John Cairns to the love of his life, Deborah - takes pride of place in the musical set, and the Thomas Sander bracket is a new trio of tunes the band has recently started performing.

The minister of St Paul’s, Reverend Sally Carter, says the church is such a popular venue for musicians because it has a warm and welcoming feeling about it, a simple beauty and good acoustics, both for instrumental music and for singing.

“It also has cushions in the pews, which helps with audience comfort.”

The Details:

What: Napier Pipe Band Art Deco Concert

When: Saturday, February 18. Starts at 2.30pm

Where: St Paul’s Church, Tennyson St, Napier

Info: Tickets sales at the door - $10 for adults, gold coin donation for children under 15 years. Cash only.