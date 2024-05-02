Voyager 2023 media awards
Napier peace activist 86-year-old John McKay spends six hours a day outside church to encourage world peace

Mitchell Hageman
By
4 mins to read
Carrying just a sandwich and soda water for sustenance, John McKay drives his mobility scooter to the corner of Munroe St, Napier, outside St Patrick’s Church, just like he has for the past

