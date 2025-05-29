“We couldn’t have asked for a better experience.”

Nimon, 34, told Hawke’s Bay Today that Lochie was born on May 22, Budget day, and that the first week of being a parent had been a blur in the best way.

“We’ve been learning everything as we go: feeding, nappies, how to survive on very little sleep.

“It’s been a huge adjustment, but also the most incredible experience.

“Jeremy and I are still finding our rhythm, but we’re getting there one feed (and nappy) at a time. Lochie is a little champ.”

Nimon announced her pregnancy in January when she was in her second trimester and was excited about the prospect of a baby eventually joining her in the halls of Parliament.

Katie Nimon and her husband Jeremy Lawson. Photo / Warren Buckland

She said in January that she was leaning on the advice of politicians who had walked the same path before, including Selwyn MP and Minister for Women Nicola Grigg, who gave birth at the end of 2023.

As a politician, Nimon does not qualify for paid parental leave because she is an elected official rather than an employee. She said in January that it would be up to her, her team, party and whips to make it work.

Her intention at the time was to take six months’ leave from Parliament.

“Because, obviously, the travelling backwards and forwards with an under-6-month-old, I think, would be very difficult.”