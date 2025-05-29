The first-term National MP yesterday announced the birth of her first child, son Lochie Lawson, saying her family’s hearts were full.
Nimon said in an Instagram post welcoming Lochie to the world that she and her husband, Jeremy Lawson, were“completely smitten and feeling incredibly grateful for this new chapter of life”.
“A huge thank you to the amazing team of nurses, midwives, and care assistants at Ata Rangi Maternity Unit; your kindness, expertise, and care made all the difference during such a special time,” Nimon wrote.
“Jeremy and I are still finding our rhythm, but we’re getting there one feed (and nappy) at a time. Lochie is a little champ.”
Nimon announced her pregnancy in January when she was in her second trimester and was excited about the prospect of a baby eventually joining her in the halls of Parliament.
She said in January that she was leaning on the advice of politicians who had walked the same path before, including Selwyn MP and Minister for Women Nicola Grigg, who gave birth at the end of 2023.
As a politician, Nimon does not qualify for paid parental leave because she is an elected official rather than an employee. She said in January that it would be up to her, her team, party and whips to make it work.
Her intention at the time was to take six months’ leave from Parliament.
“Because, obviously, the travelling backwards and forwards with an under-6-month-old, I think, would be very difficult.”