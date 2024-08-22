Police have arrested three young people who allegedly used weapons in a robbery of a Napier dairy. Photo / NZME

Three teens have been arrested after an attack on a member of the public trying to stop them from committing an armed hold-up of a dairy, police say.

Two of the teens allegedly entered the Napier dairy carrying weapons on the afternoon of August 15, threatening the owner and stealing cigarettes and vape products while the third teen stood guard.

Hawke’s Bay criminal investigations branch Detective Steve Leonard said police arrested two of the youths at Hawke’s Bay addresses during search warrants executed this week.

The pair appeared in court this week on multiple charges.

A third teenager was caught in Auckland during another robbery incident and would be charged with the same offences, Leonard said.