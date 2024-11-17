The cheapest in Edwards St costs $24 (an increase of $9) a week.
The closer you get to town the more it’s going to cost you. Hastings and Dalton St leased car parks will cost you $48 a week, an increase of $18, while Dickens, Herchell, Raffles, Station, Vautier streets and Tiffen Park all cost $40 a week, an increase of $15 a week.
Store manager Caitlin Norgate said she was lucky to have a car park.
“But I know how hard it is on my girls. I think the council should offer a discount for people who work in the city,” Norgate said.
Kolachi Eatery owner Jaz Singh said retailers were already doing it hard and the hike came out of nowhere.
“The first thing we knew of it was when our customers told us. It’s a big jump in price for the same service.
The council could have done a better job advertising it, Singh said.
Michael Hill store manager Rinika Wadhwa said parking was costing her and other staff a fortune.
“I have to drop my kids off at 8.15am and after that it’s impossible to get a cheap or free park. $16 a day is just not on. We are trying to work and put food on the table.
Sales professional at the store Dhana Ilanperuma said it was easy to forget to put more money in the meter or move cars when the store got busy.
“We did inform people of the change. There’s always more we could do with communication but in terms of resources our approach was appropriate.”
Napier City Council said the increased parking fees was not part of a last-minute effort to reduce the 2024/2025 rate increase.
“The overall rates increase for 2024/25 was brought down by reducing labour costs and the size of the proposed resilience rate. The original overall rates increase was proposed to be 23.7% and these decisions reduced it to 19.95%,” the council said.
“The increase to parking (and some other fees and charges) beyond the usual CPI increase was already built into the original 23.7% proposed rates increase. The purpose of increasing some fees beyond the CPI (along with other unrelated proposals) was to stop the original rates increase being even higher than 23.7%.”
There will be free parking on Thursday, November 28, for Napier’s 150th commemoration day and in Taradale on Saturday, December 7 for the Christmas market day.
Hastings District Council also increased its parking fees in July. On-street parking in Hastings CBD went up 30c to $2.50 an hour. Off-street went from $1.60 an hour to $2 and its leased car parks went up $25 to $130 a month.