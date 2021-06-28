Napier mayor Kirsten Wise responds to speed bump opposition

Riverbend Rd, where a speed bump has been installed in a traffic-calming project between Taradale Rd and the entrance to St Patrick's School. Photo / NCC

Outcries over a increasing number of speed bumps for traffic-calming in Napier has prompted a swift kick back from its mayor who believes the cost would slow down if the motorists would slow down.

But, for the meantime, specific road safety projects are expected to ramp up in Napier, with an increase from 3 to 6 projects a year signalled in the Long-Term (2021-2031) Plan set to be signed off by the Council on Wednesday.

Submissions on the plan were heard earlier this month, and the council is now also seeking submissions on proposed lowering of speed limits across Napier, particularly near schools, and on rural roads fast being transformed into urban environments.

Two current projects – with speed bumps on the northern ends of hill-crossover Shakepeare Rd and suburban divide Riverbend Rd - have sparked a range of public emotion, leading to Mayor Kirsten Wise commenting in a Facebook post: "If you would rather we spent money elsewhere it's pretty simple really – don't speed and encourage your friends and whanau not to speed.

"We're copping a bit of flack at the moment for the new speed bumps that have been installed around the city" she said. "For those of you who abide by the speed limits, I understand your frustration. But the reality is these streets, many of them near schools, have drivers regularly travelling in excess of 100km/h."

She said the council has a responsibility to keep its community safe on its roads and traffic-calming "tools" such as speed bumps were how the council does it.

"Each street is monitored and assessed by our qualified roading engineers before a decision is made on whether something is required, and then what is required," she said.

The decisions are peer-reviewed by national highways managers at Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency before being implemented.

Monitoring of speeds in target areas has found significant breaches of limits every hour in some places, and some well over the standard 50km/h limits in the city.

The recent furore was sparked by the installation of six speed bumps on Shakespeare Rd last month. The council says it is part of a project to make hill routes safer for students and pedestrians after research uncovered cars consistently travelling at extremely high speeds. There is also a raised courtesy crossing on Milton Rd.

The council says that last year Waka Kotahi NZTA awarded it just over $400,000 for this project from its Innovating Streets for People Programme.

Before the works began, research undertaken at Napier Girls' High, Sacred Heart, and Napier Central School found many students wanted to walk or bike but didn't feel safe doing so, largely due to regular "close calls" with cars.

A traffic survey on the 50km/h-limited Shakespeare Rd found 85 per cent of motorists travelled at or below 57km/h, but each hour there were speeds of between 80km/h and 100km/h, with a high of 115km/h about 1pm on one of the days.

The council says the changes are supported by a student-led programme to encourage walking and cycling to school.

The Riverbend Rd project, specifically from Taradale Rd to St Patrick's School follows data showing too many speeding vehicles on the road throughout the day, including during school hours.

Also nearing completion are safety improvements in Latham St approaching the intersection with Riverbend Rd. The council says some motorists have been cutting the corner at speed, causing safety concerns for vehicles approaching the intersection and, more importantly, people crossing the road. Concrete traffic islands are being built, with replacement of footpaths and installation of "pram crossings" also planned.

The council also expects to complete by the end of July a traffic calming project on Meeanee Quay, Pandora. It will include new heavy-duty truck crossing and new asphalt concrete area installed within a carparking area, and on the road itself kerb build outs (small pedestrian islands) .

A council spokesperson said it has at least another seven projects varying in size across the city it wants to complete later this year. This does not include Government-funded projects, such as the separated walkway-cycleway along Chambers and Ellison Sts.

The council is not yet naming the sites, except for a Carlyle St proposal for which public consultation opens on July 12.