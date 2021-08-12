Napier Mana Ahuriri trust members deposed ahead of Treaty settlement

Mike Taane (right), who topped the Mana Ahuriri trust election, pictured during building of Pukemokimoki Marae, which opened in Napier in 2007. Photo / File

At least three members of Napier-based Treaty post-settlement governance entity Mana Ahuriri have been deposed in an election which was ordered to take place for a settlement to be completed in Parliament.

The election for all nine positions started in June and ended on Monday, with Barry Wilson, Terry Wilson and Joinella Maihi-Carroll all defeated.

Chairman Piriniha Prentice is among three to retain their positions from the trust in place after an election for two of the positions held in 2017.

The election was run on the trust's behalf by nationwide election managers Electionz, which also manages most of the local government elections throughout the country.

The declaration of the result says 442 people voted, being 27.08 per cent of the 1632 on the roll.

The vote was topped by newcomer Mike Taane, who managed funding and the establishment of new urban marae Pukemokimoki, a long-held dream of Māori in Napier and which opened fronting Riverbend Rd and at the eastern end of Maraenui Park, in 2007.

Next in the vote were Allana Hiha and Joe Reti, daughter and son respectively of now late kaumatua Heitia Hia and Teotane (Joe) Reti, who were among those who initiated modern claims in the settlement package more than 30 years ago.

A deed of settlement was signed five years ago, with another reading of the Ahuriri Hapu Claims Settlement Bill in Parliament in June, and a third reading and enactment on August 26.

Elected with vote counts were: Mike Taane 263, Allana Hiha 250, Joe Reti 206, Beverley Kemp-Harmer 193, Evelyn Ratima 187, Tania Eden 175, Chad Tareha 166, Piriniha Prentice 163, Maree Brown 155.

Unsuccessful were: Peter Eden 144, Joinella Maihi-Carroll 144, Barry Wilson 141, Terry Wilson 130, Marina Toatoa 117, Emma Marie-Uriarau 91, Rihi Elizabeth Anne Clarke-Reiri 85.