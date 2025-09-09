Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Napier man faces court after Armed Offenders Squad callout in Onekawa

Hawkes Bay Today
Quick Read

The Armed Offenders Squad was called to an Onekawa address in Napier on Tuesday evening. Photo / Dean Purcell

The Armed Offenders Squad was called to an Onekawa address in Napier on Tuesday evening. Photo / Dean Purcell

A dispute in Napier caused an Armed Offenders Squad callout when a man allegedly presented a firearm at a person.

Police were called to a Coverdale St address in Onekawa around 7.30pm on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said the people involved in the dispute were known to each other.

A

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save