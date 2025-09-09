Napier man faces court after Armed Offenders Squad callout in Onekawa
The Armed Offenders Squad was called to an Onekawa address in Napier on Tuesday evening. Photo / Dean Purcell
A dispute in Napier caused an Armed Offenders Squad callout when a man allegedly presented a firearm at a person.
Police were called to a Coverdale St address in Onekawa around 7.30pm on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson said the people involved in the dispute were known to each other.
38-year-old male was taken into custody without issue and is set to appear in Napier District Court on Wednesday, charged with unlawfully possessing a firearm and presenting a firearm at a person.
The Armed Offenders Squad attended the scene with police as a precaution.