A lucky Napier resident has won $24,048 in Wednesday night’s Lotto draw.

The Hawke’s Bay winner is one of the nine Lotto players across the country who struck it lucky in Second Division.

The winning Napier ticket was bought online via MyLotto.

Other winning tickets were sold in Northland (2), Auckland (2), Waikato, Lower Hutt, Canterbury, and Dunedin.

Lotto NZ is urging all players to check their tickets as soon as possible, either in-store, online, or via the MyLotto app.