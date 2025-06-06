A Napier man won $1 million in Lotto First Division when he bought a last-minute ticket on his MyLotto account. Photo / Dean Purcell

A Napier man won $1 million in Lotto First Division when he bought a last-minute ticket on his MyLotto account. Photo / Dean Purcell

A Napier man is still in a state of disbelief after winning $1 million on a ticket he almost didn’t buy.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, was out on Wednesday evening when he saw the Lotto jackpot advertised and logged in to his MyLotto to buy a ticket.

“If I hadn’t seen the sign, I would have forgotten to get my ticket that night – I got it just before MyLotto closed,” he said.

Later that night the man checked his ticket as he normally would, but this time he was shocked to see all six numbers lined up on his ticket.

“You never think you’ll win, so when I saw the numbers all circled and the amount at the top, I was in disbelief.”