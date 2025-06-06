The man called his mum to share the news.
“She’s ecstatic for me – but we both still can’t believe it’s true.”
The man is going to take some time to plan his future but is looking forward to buying his first home.
Just one week before this winner scored themselves $1m, another lucky Hawke’s Bay local won $142,857 in Lotto First Division.
Additionally, in the past month, seven other players in Hawke’s Bay have had a boost to their bank accounts with Lotto and Powerball Second Division wins, with seven Lotto Second Division wins and one Powerball Second Division win.