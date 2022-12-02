Children in an orphanage in Moldova wear blankets knitted in New Zealand.

A stitch in time could help save many orphaned and homeless children as the European winter bites and war rages. Napier knitters are being asked to get their needles out and cast on for this year’s Operation Cover Up.

Napier coordinator Robin Penman is one of 95 around the country gathering people in the community to knit blankets and clothing to be sent to areas such as Ukraine, Moldova and Romania. The scheme started in Napier 21 years ago.

As coordinator, Robin collects the knitting, distributes any donated wool and stitches strips into blankets.

“I also knit and ensure that all of the items are delivered for baling at the beginning of June.”

A blanket knitted in strips during Operation Coverup will be sent overseas.

Knitted items are delivered by Mission without Borders and distributed to children in orphanages, poor families, the elderly and the homeless. They deliver to wherever the greatest need is in Ukraine, Moldova, Romania, Bosnia, Bulgaria and Albania.

“There is a huge need during the winter months, especially as temperatures can drop as low as -30 deg. There is a very real need in Ukraine at the moment, not only with the war but also due to damage to their electricity supplies and difficulty with diesel supplies for heating.”

Children in the European winter wear blankets from New Zealand knitted during Operation Coverup.

Robin says those who are involved with knitting have expressed that it gives them a sense of purpose.

“Sometimes we can feel helpless in the face of such adversity and suffering but each item knitted is such a blessing and joy to these people.”

All knitted items are required by mid-May if strips need sewing up, or alternatively the end of May if items are completed. The preferred blanket size is now 160cm x140cm, seven strips measuring 160cm in length.

“For those who are homeless, darker coloured, heavier wool and even larger sized is required.”

Robin says large blankets, or large quilts if people would prefer to sew quilts, are also welcome as sewn items can be less expensive to make than wool. Other items which can be knitted include jerseys, cardigans, socks, three-piece sets of hat, scarves and gloves or mittens and knitting for children of all ages including babies.

“Donations towards the cost of shipping is an option if people are unable to knit. Another option is to assist with the sewing up of the blanket strips.”

For more information phone Robin on 0273122257.









