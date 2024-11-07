Seen in Napier: KiwiRail's carriages depicting New Zealand flora and fauna. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Artwork on train containers depicting flora and fauna found in New Zealand has been seen in Ahuriri as KiwiRail attempts to deter graffiti artists.

Designed by an in-house team, the artwork on the carriages depicts wildlife such as butterflies, birds, lizards, penguins, crayfish and bees, as well as other native scenes special to rail corridors the trains pass through.

KiwiRail graphic design and brand manager Tanea Chapman said the 200 curtain-side containers arrived on October 18, and were now in circulation.

“Graffiti on our wagons is a significant and costly issue across the country.”