Napier: KiwiRail’s new containers feature native New Zealand art to combat graffiti

Michaela Gower
Seen in Napier: KiwiRail's carriages depicting New Zealand flora and fauna. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Artwork on train containers depicting flora and fauna found in New Zealand has been seen in Ahuriri as KiwiRail attempts to deter graffiti artists.

Designed by an in-house team, the artwork on the carriages depicts wildlife such as butterflies, birds, lizards, penguins, crayfish and bees, as well as other native scenes special to rail corridors the trains pass through.

KiwiRail graphic design and brand manager Tanea Chapman said the 200 curtain-side containers arrived on October 18, and were now in circulation.

“Graffiti on our wagons is a significant and costly issue across the country.”

Seen in Napier: KiwiRail's carriages depicting New Zealand flora and fauna. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine
The containers also act as a nod to the environmental efficiency of rail.

“They serve as a reminder of the environmental benefits of rail, where every tonne of freight moved delivers a 70% reduction in carbon emissions compared with the same freight carried by road.”

“The 25-foot containers, loaded on to our 50-foot wagons, were Crown-funded to replace our aged box wagons.”

The designs are digitally printed, and a clear coating has been added which protects the artwork and helps to facilitate the removal of graffiti more easily.

Chapman said before printing, KiwiRail ran a trial with a smaller number of containers, which saw a significant reduction in graffiti.

“We also saw people handling the curtains with more care, reducing the risk of damage.”

Chapman said a further 100 containers are due to arrive early next year.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and loves sharing stories about farming and rural communities.

