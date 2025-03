New Zealand is now out of recession and Napier Health's in-person overnight care will continue following backlash over proposed cuts. Video / NZ Herald, Getty

A man was arrested and charged with arson after a fire that caused extensive damage to a house in Napier.

The house fire started about 1am on Tuesday, March 11, in Chaucer Rd South on Hospital Hill, Napier.

One person was taken to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

A police spokesman said a 33-year-old man had been charged with arson and was remanded on bail after a court appearance.

He is set to reappear in the Napier District Court on April 15.