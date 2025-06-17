Williams has set up the Matariki constellation on his roof - consisting of nine stars - but also features many more stars throughout his front garden.

“We have got a series of stars that I use at Christmas, but I’ve only put the stars out for Matariki, I’m keeping my Christmas ones for Christmas.”

Previously, Williams has dedicated displays to the 2024 Olympics and Rugby World Cups, and said he does it for “any excuse to light my place up”.

The display has opened and will run at night from 5pm to 10pm until July 13.

Williams said he wasn’t worried about the late nights and said it came as part of the gig.

“This year they are on timers, so even if people are out there, they are going to go off - at Christmas it’s a long process... by the end of the month I’m getting a bit blurry eyed.”

He hoped the display could play a part in the education side of Matariki, and attract similar numbers as seen at Christmas which could reach between 15,000 and 20,000 people.

“I only learnt last year that there was nine stars to Matariki, I’m starting to learn the names and a bit more about it.”

Williams said he also expected more visitors to this light show as it got darker earlier.

“It gets dark at 5pm. It’s a perfect chance for parents to bring their kids, and whether they get out and have a walk through the garden or stay in the vehicle, it’s lit up for both reasons.”

He said as much as he did it for the young children to enjoy, he got just as much enjoyment seeing the delight on the faces of all ages.

“A few years ago, people started talking that it’s their tradition to go to my place at Christmas ... hopefully, people start making a tradition to come at Matariki.”

Mark Williams (centre) is pictured with Trinity Hutchins and her service dog Juno (right) and Holly (left) outside his Matariki-themed light display at his Westminster Ave home in Napier.

He said he would appreciate any donations going towards a Givealittle fundraising page for Trinity Hutchins, who he met when she viewed his Christmas light display.

Trinity has a connective tissue disorder that affects the collagen that runs through her body and abdominal vascular compressions, which affects the blood flow to her organs and prevents her from being able to hold food down and absorb nutrition.

She needs $180,000 to receive the lifesaving surgery at the Clinic Bel Etage in Düsseldorf, and Williams hoped his Matariki lights could help raise funds to contribute to her goal.

