Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier home, famous for Christmas lights debuts Matariki display

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

Trip Notes podcast Host Lorna Riley tells Ryan where the best places to be are this Matariki, and the rise of dark sky destinations. Video / Herald NOW

A Napier homeowner famous for lighting up his street at Christmas is debuting a star-themed Matariki display.

Mark Williams, who lives on Westminster Ave in Tamatea, said his house had become a Christmas tradition for many families in Napier and the surrounding areas, and hoped

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today