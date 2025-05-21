“Why can’t we have a key for the barriers? The fishermen are not causing any damage. We drive to our spots with our fishing gear, fish and then leave.”

The council says the barriers were put up to prevent vehicles from tearing up the grass and destroying trees.

Just days after they were installed, they were removed by vandals in 4WD vehicles who mowed down 38 pōhutukawa trees.

The council says the damage will cost $20,000 to replace.

“It’s not the fishing community hooning up and down the beach or destroying trees,” Dean said.

He has been fishing from the same spot for 15 years and has taken the same path to and from it.

On a recent visit, he claims a woman out for a run approached his group and said she worked at the council.

“She told us that cameras were going to be installed and that anyone caught parking on the beach would be fined $400.

“She also asked us if we knew anything about the trees being destroyed.”

Napier City Council said the only camera near the area was at the pump track.

“We have no plans to install any other cameras. Incidents of wilful damage to council property are reported to police and fines of $400 can be issued for it.”

The Council Parks and Reserves Bylaw 2021 (part 9) says “except in areas designated or provided for that purpose, no person must on any part of any reserve, including waterways within reserves, park, ride or drive any vehicle or cart, motorcycle, power cycle or cycle of any kind”.

So, will fishermen be fined if they drive on the beach to their usual fishing spots?

It depends, the council says.

“Fines are set by the court if a person is prosecuted for breaching any bylaw.”

Dean said the fishing community was not trying to cause trouble.

“We just want to find a fair solution. We can’t just move spots. People like me who have been fishing in the same spot for years can’t suddenly encroach on someone else’s spot.”

The Napier resident said he loved fishing.

“It’s relaxing, I catch up with friends, watch the sun come up and, if I catch too many fish for my family, I give some away.

“It’s a good feeling helping people put healthy food on their table.”

The council said the timber barriers were installed after complaints from nearby residents and members of the public. If fishermen wanted to discuss the issue, they should contact the council’s customer service team.

