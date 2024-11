Calls for the government needs to tackle knife crime after a security guard was stabbed in the neck in Auckland's Newmarket.

Crews were called to a fire at a Napier landscaping supply store overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they were alerted to a fire at BioRich Compost in Awatoto around 1.50am.

The fire had taken hold in a compost heap, he said.

Three crews from Napier and Hastings went to the scene. The fire was extinguished and crews left by 5am.