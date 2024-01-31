Rosemary Mair took 4-5 in the Super Smash women's final after castling Sophie Devine early. Photo / Photosport

It’s back to business this week for Central Hinds bowler Rosemary Mair as she and her teammates put the disappointment of defeat in the Super Smash T20 final behind them.

Despite Mair’s outstanding bowling performance at Eden Park on Sunday afternoon – she took four wickets from her four overs for just five runs, with one maiden – the Hinds fell just short in their chase against the Wellington Blaze, losing by one run. Mair, who has been in a rich vein of form with ball in hand this season, is typically modest when she reflects on her own performance.

“I think the conditions just suited me. With a bit of rain around the ball was just skidding along quite quickly so I guess that suited my bowling. I was just trying to go full and straight and attack the stumps, which seemed to work,” she says.

Returning to her home in Napier on Monday, it was straight back into training for Mair on Tuesday as she and the Hinds squad put the T20 format to one side, shifting focus to 50-over action in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, with back-to-back matches against the Blaze at the Basin Reserve on Saturday and Sunday.

Reaching the final of Super Smash was a vast improvement from the 2022-23 season when the Hinds finished bottom of the table, with just one win from 10 matches. There were some changes to the side, but the majority of the squad have been there for some time.

“Last year, I feel like we were pretty close, but in a lot of games we just couldn’t get over the line,” Mair says.

“We’ve always had a pretty close bunch but this season’s been unreal. We fully back each other and we’re just really good friends as well.”

Mair is centrally contracted to the White Ferns, but has missed out on selection recently. Her form and fitness mean she’ll be pushing hard for inclusion when England tour New Zealand in March and April, but she knows there’s plenty of cricket to be played before then.

“It’s still quite a while away. We finish our domestic season well before that so my main priority at the moment is trying to win the HBJ title with the Hinds and anything else is a bonus,” she says.

“I’ve just been focusing on my strengths and how I can help the team and it just seems to have been paying off quite nicely this year. I’ve had a few niggles and what not, but that’s normal. I’ve been putting a bit more time into my recovery and preparation this year as well, which has been good.”

When England tour, there’s a chance her Central Hinds teammate, opening batter Hollie Armitage, could be part of the squad, something Mair would relish.

“We’ve had a bit of banter about it. We’ve become quite good friends while she’s been over here so I’m excited to potentially bowl to her and to get her wicket would be nice.”