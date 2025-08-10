Advertisement
Napier electorate expanded to take communities from Tukituki electorate

By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

Napier National MP Katie Nimon says she is thrilled to see new communities added to the electorate. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Napier electorate will be expanded for the next general election in 2026, gaining some communities currently part of the Tukituki electorate.

That includes the likes of Pakowhai, Waiohiki, Fernhill, Omahu, and rural areas like Crownthorpe and Sherenden, which will all switch to the Napier electorate.

It was initially proposed

