Napier electorate expanded to take communities from Tukituki electorate

Napier National MP Katie Nimon says she is thrilled to see new communities added to the electorate. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Napier electorate will be expanded for the next general election in 2026, gaining some communities currently part of the Tukituki electorate.

That includes the likes of Pakowhai, Waiohiki, Fernhill, Omahu, and rural areas like Crownthorpe and Sherenden, which will all switch to the Napier electorate.

It was initially proposed the Napier electorate - currently held by National MP Katie Nimon - would be expanded to include some communities north of Gisborne.

However, that will no longer happen following objections, and instead, the Napier electorate will gain areas from Tukituki.

The boundary has essentially shifted south from the Tūtaekurī River to the Ngaruroro River.