The Representation Commission’s boundary review has taken on board population data from the latest Census.
Adjusting the electorate boundaries makes sure each electorate has about the same number of people.
Nimon welcomed the changes.
“It’s fantastic to see the final electorate boundaries confirmed, and I’m thrilled to welcome several rural communities from Tukituki into the Napier electorate.
“These areas bring a proud identity, community spirit, and unique local challenges, and I’m looking forward to spending time in each of them to ensure everyone’s voices are heard.”
Meanwhile, there is a boundary change between Māori electorates Te Tai Tonga and Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.
Ikaroa-Rāwhiti gains an area in Lower Hutt and its eastern bays area, but its boundary is unchanged around Hawke’s Bay.
The Representation Commission’s boundary review was finalised on Friday, with electorate boundaries and names locked in for the next general election.
Nineteen electorates are unchanged across the country, and the boundaries of 49 general and three Māori electorates have been adjusted.
“We were heartened that so many people took an active interest in this important work. The many public contributions were invaluable,” Judge Kelly said, chair of the Representation Commission.
The final electorate boundaries and names will be used for the next general election. Any by-elections held before that election will be conducted using the 2020 electorate boundaries.
