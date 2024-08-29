The scour plant building and scour hall at WoolWorks Awatoto will undergo strengthening. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine
A pair of buildings at the largest wool scourer factory in the country, on the outskirts of Napier, have featured among the latest 12 buildings to be deemed earthquake-prone around Hawke’s Bay.
A dozen buildings were added to the Earthquake-Prone Buildings (EPB) Register last week, all near Napier, with notable inclusions being two buildings at the wool scourer plant and a historic art deco building on the Emerson St shopping strip.
A list of the 12 buildings has been included below.
The impacted building owners have 15 years to strengthen their buildings and bring them up to code.
They can continue using them during that time but must display a notice to let people know of potential risks.
85 Carlyle St: Building occupied by shop and eatery*.
*Napier City Council has not determined whether the building is earthquake-prone but is proceeding as if it were due to the owner not providing an engineering assessment or not providing an adequate assessment.