MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said over the bulk of last week there has been a high-pressure system sitting over the country, bringing clear skies and light winds with it.

“That combination has resulted in these really chilly temperatures that we’ve had,” she said.

Makgabutlane expected the clear conditions should continue through Friday, with Napier and Wairoa reaching a high of 15C, while Hastings and Waipukurau should expect a high of 14C.

“A picture-perfect winter’s day,” she said.

Looking into the weekend, the frosty conditions are expected to continue in Hawke’s Bay into Saturday morning, with temperatures forecast to be 0C in Napier, -1C in Hastings, Wairoa around 1C, and 2C in Waipukurau.

Makbutlane said daytime temperatures on Saturday are what you would expect from a sunny winter’s day, with the absence of wind and cloud making mid-teen highs forecast across the region.

But good news for those who hate the cold, as temperatures are set to rise ever so slightly on Sunday morning as Napier and Wairoa climb to 3C, while Hastings and Waipukurau get over the 0C hump to sit at 1C.

Into next week, temperatures are expected to rise in Hawke’s Bay as cloud rolls across the region from Monday, bringing slight respite from the colder temperatures experienced this week.

Meanwhile, around the country on Friday, Christchurch and Masterton woke up to -3C, Tīmaru, Hamilton, and Rotorua reached -2C, and Taupō, Blenheim, and Queenstown hit -1C.

