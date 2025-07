A clear morning brought Napier it's coldest morning of 2025 so far. Photo / Mark Story

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A clear morning brought Napier it's coldest morning of 2025 so far. Photo / Mark Story

Jack Frost was nibbling at Hawke’s Bay’s toes on Friday morning as temperatures dropped regionwide.

But it’s not all bad news on the weather front for the region, with blue skies expected all weekend long.

Napier recorded its coldest temperature of the year so far on Friday morning, reaching -2.2C at Hawke’s Bay Airport.

At the same time, Hastings and the Takapau Plains sat at a chilly -2.5C, while Wairoa sat at a comparatively balmy 0.1C.

Frost was also spotted near the beachfront at Te Awanga and Waimarama and a car rolled off the road in Elsthorpe, but fortunately, the driver only received minor injuries.