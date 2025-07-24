Advertisement
Napier dips to -2.2C as frosty weather grips Hawke’s Bay

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
2 mins to read

A clear morning brought Napier it's coldest morning of 2025 so far. Photo / Mark Story

Jack Frost was nibbling at Hawke’s Bay’s toes on Friday morning as temperatures dropped regionwide.

But it’s not all bad news on the weather front for the region, with blue skies expected all weekend long.

Napier recorded its coldest temperature of the year so far on Friday morning, reaching -2.2C

