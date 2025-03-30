Advertisement
Napier couple worried neighbouring expressway extension lacks sufficient safety features

Jack Riddell
By
Multimedia journalist·Hawkes Bay Today·
4 mins to read

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Transport Minister Simeon Brown say work has started on the first of the Government’s Roads of National Significance. Video / Mark Mitchell
  • A Napier couple is concerned about the lack of safety features between their private property and the new motorway extension.
  • They fear a vehicle crash could damage their home or harm them, and want concrete barriers installed.
  • Napier MP Katie Nimon said safety decisions are made by New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA), which is overseeing the design phase of the project.

A Hawke’s Bay couple living near the Hawke’s Bay Expressway four-lane extension say a lack of safety features along the upgraded motorway could cost them their house, or worse.

Gaylene and Gary, who did not want to have their surnames published due to privacy concerns, have been living next to State Highway 2 in Greenmeadows, Napier since December 2011.

When they purchased the property, no one mentioned the possible extension to the motorway. The new motorway extension will come to within about 6-8m of their home.

“I believe someone have known about it when we bought the property,” Gaylene said.

Gaylene says this makes her feel “pissed off”.

“I mean, what does one do?” asked Gaylene.

Gaylene and Gary are worried about a large vehicle coming off the road due to a crash and flattening their house, or even potentially killing them.

“Just imagine you’ve got a truck that is carrying a 50-tonne load on it, and it has a major accident and starts rolling into our house. What then? Who pays for that?” asked Gaylene.

“I was happy if they were going to put up a concrete wall, but if they’re not going to put up certain safety features, that’s not fair.”

Further up the road from Gaylene and Gary’s house, towards Meeanee Rd, there is a large concrete wall protecting newly built properties running alongside the motorways.

“They need to protect these houses here too, they need to put up concrete walls,” Gaylene said.

“Definite safety features and nothing less.”

The concrete wall that separates some properties from the Hawke's Bay Expressway in Greenmeadows, Napier, but not all. Photo / Jack Riddell
Worried about the effect the extension would have on their property value and potential safety, the couple went to see Napier MP Katie Nimon.

“She talked about a concrete wall, but from our meeting last week, that is apparently not what they’re going to do,” Gaylene said.

At the meeting, Gaylene claimed she was told a metal road barrier would be put in between her house and the extension.

But she’s sceptical that the metal barrier will keep a speeding, out-of-control vehicle from coming on to her property.

Nimon said she didn’t tell the couple they would get a concrete wall, but that it could be a likely treatment as many expressways have concrete barriers.

Nimon called the extension “a wonderful project for our region”, and said all designs and treatments are the result of operational decisions made by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

“While I can’t speak to the specifics, I have assured community members who have approached our office that NZTA has a highly communicative team that is supportive and provides information. They can be contacted at hbexpressway@nzta.govt.nz for further details.”

NZTA regional manager of system design Lisa Faulknor said the project is currently in the detailed design phase for section one – the section of road between the Taradale and Links Road/Pākōwhai Road roundabouts – and the detailed design is expected to be completed later this year.

“At that stage, we will be better placed to provide more information on various aspects of the design, including road safety barriers,” she said.

“We know people with homes on the boundary of the expressway and NZTA designation will see big changes over the coming years, and we’re here for people wanting to know more.”

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.

