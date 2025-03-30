“While I can’t speak to the specifics, I have assured community members who have approached our office that NZTA has a highly communicative team that is supportive and provides information. They can be contacted at hbexpressway@nzta.govt.nz for further details.”
NZTA regional manager of system design Lisa Faulknor said the project is currently in the detailed design phase for section one – the section of road between the Taradale and Links Road/Pākōwhai Road roundabouts – and the detailed design is expected to be completed later this year.
“At that stage, we will be better placed to provide more information on various aspects of the design, including road safety barriers,” she said.
“We know people with homes on the boundary of the expressway and NZTA designation will see big changes over the coming years, and we’re here for people wanting to know more.”
