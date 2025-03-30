Gaylene says this makes her feel “pissed off”.

“I mean, what does one do?” asked Gaylene.

Gaylene and Gary are worried about a large vehicle coming off the road due to a crash and flattening their house, or even potentially killing them.

“Just imagine you’ve got a truck that is carrying a 50-tonne load on it, and it has a major accident and starts rolling into our house. What then? Who pays for that?” asked Gaylene.

“I was happy if they were going to put up a concrete wall, but if they’re not going to put up certain safety features, that’s not fair.”

Further up the road from Gaylene and Gary’s house, towards Meeanee Rd, there is a large concrete wall protecting newly built properties running alongside the motorways.

“They need to protect these houses here too, they need to put up concrete walls,” Gaylene said.

“Definite safety features and nothing less.”

The concrete wall that separates some properties from the Hawke's Bay Expressway in Greenmeadows, Napier, but not all. Photo / Jack Riddell

Worried about the effect the extension would have on their property value and potential safety, the couple went to see Napier MP Katie Nimon.

“She talked about a concrete wall, but from our meeting last week, that is apparently not what they’re going to do,” Gaylene said.

At the meeting, Gaylene claimed she was told a metal road barrier would be put in between her house and the extension.

But she’s sceptical that the metal barrier will keep a speeding, out-of-control vehicle from coming on to her property.

Nimon said she didn’t tell the couple they would get a concrete wall, but that it could be a likely treatment as many expressways have concrete barriers.

Nimon called the extension “a wonderful project for our region”, and said all designs and treatments are the result of operational decisions made by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

“While I can’t speak to the specifics, I have assured community members who have approached our office that NZTA has a highly communicative team that is supportive and provides information. They can be contacted at hbexpressway@nzta.govt.nz for further details.”

NZTA regional manager of system design Lisa Faulknor said the project is currently in the detailed design phase for section one – the section of road between the Taradale and Links Road/Pākōwhai Road roundabouts – and the detailed design is expected to be completed later this year.

“At that stage, we will be better placed to provide more information on various aspects of the design, including road safety barriers,” she said.

“We know people with homes on the boundary of the expressway and NZTA designation will see big changes over the coming years, and we’re here for people wanting to know more.”

Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin and Napier. He reports on all stories relevant to residents of the region.