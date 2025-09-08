Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Napier council candidates divided as city prepares for its first go at Māori wards

Linda Hall
By
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
5 mins to read

Napier local body election voters will be joining a nationwide referendum to have their say on Māori wards.

Napier local body election voters will be joining a nationwide referendum to have their say on Māori wards.

Not every Napier council candidate is happy with the idea of sharing the table with Māori ward councillors.

In 2025, for the first time, Napier City Council has a Māori ward, which it has called Te Whanga.

Three candidates - Whare Isaac-Sharland, Shyann Raihania and Kirk Kai-maia Leonard -

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save