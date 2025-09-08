Napier council candidates divided as city prepares for its first go at Māori wards

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council is in the same position as Napier, while Hastings District Council and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council introduced Māori Wards in 2022.

Wairoa introduced its Māori ward -the first in the country - in 2019 after a referendum in 2016.

Hawke’s Bay Today asked Napier candidates their views on the introduction of Māori wards in Napier, if they thought it would make a difference, as well as if they felt it had been successful in Hastings.

Ahuriri ward

Juliet Greig said in the past 150 years, Māori had been under-represented around the council table in Napier.

“At Hastings council, the Māori ward has worked well. I will be voting to retain the Napier Māori ward.”

Keith Price said the council voted in October 2021 to establish Māori wards for the 2025 election.

“The count was 11 in favour, with one, who has since left, councillor abstaining. The referendum is a democratic and fair way for the public to decide if keeping Māori wards is best for the city. I won’t tell anyone how to vote. I’ve worked well with all our councillors and support the community’s right to decide.”

Lyndal Johansson said she was looking forward to the introduction of Māori ward seats and would be voting yes.

Sally Crown said it was a shame some residents were misinformed.

“Māori wards are one person, one vote, cost nothing extra, and councillors have the same influence as any other. In Hastings, they’ve built stronger partnerships and delivered smarter, faster, better-value outcomes – why wouldn’t we want that for Napier?"

Louise Burnside said she would support the outcome of the referendum as it would show the will of the people, but she would not vote to keep the wards because she didn’t want angst and division in the community.

“I want cohesion and goodwill.

“It is a highly charged, divisive topic is the message I receive from constituents on both sides. It has been pointed out that Māori wards will allow activist types on council, who would not otherwise be democratically elected by the whole community.

“It is a brave person who admits publicly to not supporting the initiative because of the perceived emotional blackmail from the other side.”

Roger Brownlie said he believes Māori Wards don’t encompass or adhere to the democratic process over all ratepayers.

“It should be the best Kiwi for the job and I will vote against it.”

Iain Bradley, Karl Goodchild and Ben Newport did not respond.

Napier Central

Craig Morley said he didn’t think the ward would benefit Māori long term.

“It is patronising and demeaning to imply Māori don’t have merit to represent the community under the same rules and opportunities we all have in these times. It’s up to the community to decide - not me.”

Greg Mawson said anyone who puts their hand up brings something to the council as people first.

“I’ve voted yes both times on Māori wards. My view is simple, if this is what Māori want, then engage, turn up and vote. It doesn’t affect me as I’m not Māori.

“I’ve not really had much to do with the Māori ward councillors in Hastings. Perhaps an attendance report might show something there.”

Te Kira Lawrence and Taiatini Lepaio did not respond.

Taradale ward

Terry Cornish said there was no place for separatism in this country and he would not be supporting it.

Ronda Chrystal was in support.

“After listening to 40 submissions for and none against at our hearings in 2022, I joined with all current councillors and mayoral candidates to support the introduction of Māori wards. The next three years will determine what difference they make, but I’m sure it will be a positive one,” Chrystal said.

Graeme Taylor did not respond.

Te Whanga ward

Shyann Raihania said she will be voting yes.

“Māori wards will make a difference. They bring Māori voices and experiences into council decisions, which means our city gets solutions that are more practical and inclusive.

“We’ve seen in Hastings that it creates stronger connections between council and community, and that leads to better outcomes for everyone, not just Māori.”

Whare Isaac-Sharland was in support.

“I believe it will strengthen representation and give Māori a clearer voice in council decisions. Hastings’ experience shows they can work well, with growing support and positive community impact.

“More time is required to really see how beneficial Māori wards are in Hastings and Napier, but wider research shows it works at a range of levels in other, existing councils throughout NZ, Aotearoa.”

Kirk Kai-maia Leonard did not respond.

