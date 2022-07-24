Napier City Rovers' Cameron Emerson battles for the ball with Jesse Randall of Wellington Olympic. Photo / Ian Cooper

Napier City Rovers suffered their second loss to Wellington Olympic in a fortnight, going down 5-2 to the visitors in Sunday afternoon's Central League football clash at Bluewater Stadium.

Just as in their 4-0 Chatham Cup victory two weeks ago, Olympic's front four were a constant threat as they broke in behind and created goal-scoring chances.

Gianni Bouzoukis tapped home the opener in the fifth minute, and while Jonny McNamara hit the post for Napier City Rovers in the 12th minute, the rest of the first half was one-way traffic.

Jesse Randall got Wellington's second goal with a tidy chip and Lukas Halikias and Bouzoukis both scored to make it 4-0 at halftime.

Napier City Rovers forward Jonny McNamara hit the post early on a difficult day for his team. Photo / Ian Cooper

Napier forward Leaford Allen hit the crossbar with a header from a Liam Schofield cross in the 68th minute, five minutes before poking home Rovers' first goal.

Schofield gave away a penalty shortly after though, allowing Bouzoukis to complete his hat-trick from the spot.

Sam Lack got a second goal for Napier, who remain fourth on the Central League ladder, in injury time.

Havelock North Wanderers are at the bottom of the table after a 4-0 away loss to Wellington Phoenix Reserves on Saturday afternoon.