Renovations begin Tuesday on parts of the Napier City Council’s former office building on Station St, with an estimated end date in2027.

The council plans to repurpose native timber, carpet tiles, and other building materials during the process.

When the work is completed, the building will be used as a workspace for over 200 council staff currently occupying three separate leased buildings in central Napier.

Mayor Kirsten Wise said starting some of the refurbishment work now reduced risk to the timing of the project.

“It’s possible that a building of this age could throw us some curve balls. We’re starting early in case the deconstruction aspects take more time than expected.”