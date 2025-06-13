However, Mayor Kirsten Wise says this type of expenditure aligns with the council’s policies on staff recognition.

She said the breakfast was a “small but meaningful” opportunity to thank hardworking staff.

“The event caters for all staff, including teams who work early shifts and continue to deliver essential services right through the Christmas period. The per-head cost of the breakfast is reasonable and a small token of gratitude for the commitment shown by staff.

“It is disclosed transparently as part of the CE’s regular reporting on sensitive expenditure,” Wise said.

Councillor and mayoral candidate Richard McGrath said he appreciated that times are tough for many in the community.

“But I feel it’s important as a good employer to recognise and bring the organisation together at least once a year to show its appreciation for their past year’s service to the city and organisation.”

Councillor and mayoral candidate Nigel Simpson said the event was a simple smorgasbord continental-style outdoor breakfast.

“Like many corporates, toward the end of each year Napier City Council facilitates an optional end-of-year staff gathering,” Simpson said.

“In our case, this breakfast has taken on more significance since our staff is split across more buildings and generally don’t have the opportunity to see other staff and inquire about their work, etc.

“A previous CEO started this practice. Staff arrive before normal work hours and most would be working by 9am.

“At that time of the day our utilities and services are under pressure, so there are several staff dedicated to ensuring that services continue and they receive their own morning tea in recognition of their dedication.”

He said he was surprised when the audit and risk committee received that expense.

“It was certainly more than I anticipated. Perhaps if we listen to [chef] Al Brown, filter coffee would be an option in the future to reduce costs.”

A Hawke’s Bay caterer who provided a similar number of people with a cooked breakfast for Christmas was astounded at the council’s price.

“Our charge was about $22 per head for a cooked breakfast. Continental breakfasts are under $20 a head.”

The council said it cost $48.22 a head for its breakfast, which included logistics, set-up, equipment hireage and staff, as well as food and coffee.

Chief executive Louise Miller said the breakfast at McLean Park had been running since 2019.

“I have continued the practice. I’m incredibly proud of the work our staff do all year, and the annual breakfast is well deserved,“ Miller said.

“This is the only council-funded recognition of this nature our staff receive.”

The council is currently reviewing its structure and consulting on a proposal to reshape its operations, which could result in more than 100 people losing their jobs.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.