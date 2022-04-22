Arthur Richards Village residents Jennifer Rouse (left) and Marko Pearson are concerned about their future.

Two meetings organised by Napier City Council to discuss future council housing options have left some residents feeling out in the cold.

"They basically want us to tick the box. That's not an option. We don't have a voice and feel left out of discussions," says Arthur Richards Village resident Jennifer Rouse.

The March meetings, held to discuss the possibility of the council selling off its flats, were held in the Greenmeadows East Community Hall and in the Arthur Richards Village hall, both at 5.30 in the evening, which some members found inconvenient.

"There were folks here with caregivers at that time and others getting tea. There wasn't a good attendance because of the time. That's a swag load of people not getting heard," says resident Marko Pearson.

The meeting wasn't well attended and questions were rushed, the pair believes.

"It was very formally presented and there was a time commitment from the council."

Jennifer feels it's a foregone conclusion the flats will be sold.

"I think the council wants to wash their hands of them. Thankfully Maxine Boag is battling away for the council to become a community housing provider (CHP)."

Marko says the government initially gave the council money to set up social housing and wants clarity around the council's initial contractual obligation.

"Who has the commitment to social housing? I believe it will be in the small print somewhere."

The pair is concerned the flats will fall into the hands of Kainga Ora, which they believe is not elderly and disabled housing specialists.

"If it goes to an organisation like Kainga Ora, what guarantee will it remain a retirement village rather than social housing?"

Jennifer says all the money collected from council flat rents goes into a pot.

"I believe that $2.4 million a year since 2018 has been ringfenced for social housing. Where is that money? Where has it been spent? None of these units have been updated to current requirements unless a new tenant is moving in."

She says another option is if the village is run by a trust.

"PSEC is a classic example where you have elderly housing coming under the umbrella of professional elder care. We don't necessarily have to come under a government portfolio — that's scary."

Resident Barbara Brophy wants Arthur Richards Village kept as a retirement village.

"The council have had housing forever. They've always provided retirement villages for people who can't afford to run their own home. It's a tradition — why change it now?"

Age Concern Napier manager Morag Hill has had "light discussions" with council and says she was given reassurance residents would not be "thrown out on the streets".

"I can appreciate the residents are incredibly worried but if the flats do get sold, there will be a lot of covenants and clauses to protect them," she says.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise also wants to allay any fears tenants may have.

"I know this has been an anxious time for our tenants and I have personally reassured them that no matter what option we progress, they will not be required to move out of their flat.

"We know that if we do decide to keep most or all of the housing there will be a cost which will need to be funded by increasing the rates, the rent or a combination of the two," she said.

"We have had over 250 submissions, with a good response from tenants and the wider community. All of the factors, including the wellbeing of our tenants and the wider community, will be taken into account during the hearing of submissions on May 18."