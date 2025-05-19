Advertisement
Napier City Council restructure impacts more than 100 jobs, staff told not to go to media

Linda Hall
LDR reporter - Hawke's Bay·Hawkes Bay Today·
Napier City Council chief executive Louise Miller said the council is reviewing its organisational structure and consulting with staff on a proposal to reshape its four directorates. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier City Council has confirmed it is reviewing its structure and is consulting with staff on a proposal to reshape its operations.

While it wouldn’t confirm the number of staff involved, three separate sources have told Hawke’s Bay Today the proposal impacts more than 100 jobs.

While restructures were not uncommon in local government, a source told Hawke’s Bay Today the scale of this one was significant and many staff, some with decades of service, had been told their positions may no longer exist.

“What’s more concerning is that staff were reportedly warned not to speak to the media, raising questions about transparency and accountability in a publicly funded organisation.”

Napier City Council (NCC) chief executive Louise Miller said the council was reviewing its organisational structure and consulting with staff on a proposal to reshape its four directorates.

“This consultation follows the restructuring of our executive leadership team in February, which reduced the number of directorates from five to four and resulted in the disestablishment of one executive director position,” Miller said.

“Several key factors are driving this proposed change, including direction from Central Government to prioritise core services, major reform initiatives such as Local Water Done Well and the need to identify a further $3 million in labour efficiencies for the 2025/26 financial year.

“The proposed changes aim to create a more efficient, agile and responsive structure that is better equipped to meet these challenges.”

One worker said the process has been handled in “an impersonal, top-down manner, with little regard for the human impact or the potential consequences for public service delivery”.

The restructure reportedly cites the commercialisation of key community facilities, including Ocean Spa, Bay Skate, Kennedy Park Resort and the Napier Conference Centre as a key driver.

An annual plan hearing and deliberation process is currently under way to determine the future of these facilities.

A source said: “There are fears that essential community services may be reduced or outsourced without public consultation.”

Miller said the council acknowledged this was a difficult time for many of its staff, who are deeply committed to serving the Napier community.

“Our priority is to work closely with those affected by the proposals, to listen to their feedback, and to ensure they are fully supported throughout this process,” she said.

As of February 28, 2025, Napier City Council employed 785 staff on an average fulltime wage of $92,829 per annum.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.

