“This is Not a Drill is the theme driving this year’s event, reflecting the very real challenges and opportunities the cruise sector is facing, from regulatory uncertainty and infrastructure investment to supply chains, sustainability, and guest experience,” she said.
Senior industry leaders from across cruise lines, ports, government, and tourism will gather to tackle the big issues and “help shape a more resilient, successful future for cruise in New Zealand”.
Among them will be representatives of the cruise lines, tour operators and destinations, including an Asia Pacific vice-president of Princess Cruises, a significant user of the Napier port.
The association is currently finalising data for 2024-2025, but the previous season’s analysis, the first since the first Covid lockdown in 2020, reported cruises generated $89.6 million in the Hawke’s Bay regional economy, supporting 657 jobs.