Caribbean Line's Ovation of the Seas arriving in Napier for the first time in January 2017. The liner has been a regular each summer, but is not on the schedule for 2025-2026. Photo / NZME

Napier will host one of the most important annual conferences of the New Zealand Cruise Association as it meets the challenge of declining passenger numbers, which will see visits drop about 40% nationwide next summer.

The conference will be held on August 14, with the theme – “This is Not a Drill” – underlining concern for the downturn.

In Napier, there are 66 scheduled visits for the next summer season, compared to 77 last summer, 89 in the 2023-2034 season, and the 90 that had been scheduled for 2020-2021, in the Covid era.

At peak, just over 20 ports have been used each season, with more than 50 ships cruising the New Zealand coastline, and there have been about 1100 stops at the Port of Napier since the first in 1994.

Association CEO Jacqui Lloyd said the future of cruises in New Zealand is “at a turning point” and conversations at the conference will be “more urgent, honest, and impactful than ever”.