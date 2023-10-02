The Octavius choir last year.

Songs from musicals from Oklahoma to West Side Story will be part of a concert being held this weekend at St John’s Anglican Church in Dannevirke.

Octavius, a choir based in Napier, sings music from a range of styles and genres, including sacred, secular, classical and contemporary.

The 12-member group performs several concerts around Hawke’s Bay every year, sharing proceeds from door sales with each venue.

Anthony Tattersall.

Established in 2017, it was founded by Anthony Tattersall, who has more than 35 years of experience in the UK as a chorister, soloist, organist, conductor and musical director.

He is also the musical director of the Waiapu Cathedral adult and junior choirs and the Cathedral Strings and organist at Waiapu Cathedral and All Saints’ church in Taradale.

Since its formation, the choir has performed jazz adaptations of Shakespeare’s poems, classical songs by Beethoven, barbershop madrigals and part-songs, music by Gershwin, the Beatles and contemporary composers.

The programme for Songs From the Shows will include favourite theme songs, choruses, solos and medleys from all the best shows from the 1930s to 2000s with something for everyone to enjoy.

The concert starts at 2.30pm on Saturday at St John’s Anglican Church, Dannevirke, and afternoon tea will be provided.

Cost will be $20 for adults, with children admitted free of charge.
































