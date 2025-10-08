Napier will host its first Pawrade, celebrating more than 50 businesses going dog-friendly.
Napier’s CBD is set to let the dogs out as the city hosts its first-ever Pawrade, a free community walk marking the launch of more than 50 cafes, shops and service businesses going dog-friendly.
Dog-Friendly Napier is a community-led initiative suggested by Sally Whyte of Baywide Equipment through Napier CityBusiness Inc’s Ideas Hub.
“I suggested the idea because our dogs are part of the family. They come along whether it’s for a coffee, a walk or a shop in town. Seeing local businesses embrace it and add their own touches is fantastic,” Whyte said.
“It proves Napier is a city that welcomes everyone – tails wagging and all.”
Running from 10am to 12pm on Sunday, the Pawrade will start and finish at the Napier Sound Shell, with owners and pets strolling through the CBD, visiting participating cafes and shops before returning for prizes, treats and tail wags.
Local businesses will offer special treats for the furry friends. Napier City Bike Hire offers dog chariots and baskets to accompany their bikes. Stuffed Donuts has special dog-donut biscuits available in-store and at Kolachi every purchase comes with a complimentary dog biscuit.
Dog owners can spot participating venues by the Dog-Friendly Napier sticker.
According to organisers, more than 110 people have already registered, with support from Animates Napier providing giveaways and Vet Services Hawke’s Bay offering free nail clips and health checks.