Napier will host its first Pawrade, celebrating more than 50 businesses going dog-friendly.

Napier CBD to host first ‘Pawrade’ as more than 50 shops go dog friendly

Napier will host its first Pawrade, celebrating more than 50 businesses going dog-friendly.

Napier’s CBD is set to let the dogs out as the city hosts its first-ever Pawrade, a free community walk marking the launch of more than 50 cafes, shops and service businesses going dog-friendly.

Dog-Friendly Napier is a community-led initiative suggested by Sally Whyte of Baywide Equipment through Napier City Business Inc’s Ideas Hub.

“I suggested the idea because our dogs are part of the family. They come along whether it’s for a coffee, a walk or a shop in town. Seeing local businesses embrace it and add their own touches is fantastic,” Whyte said.

“It proves Napier is a city that welcomes everyone – tails wagging and all.”

Running from 10am to 12pm on Sunday, the Pawrade will start and finish at the Napier Sound Shell, with owners and pets strolling through the CBD, visiting participating cafes and shops before returning for prizes, treats and tail wags.