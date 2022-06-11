Byron Buchanan raises a glass at his 100th pre-birthday drinks.

Prominent Napier businessman Byron Buchanan may have signed some sweet deals in his time, but his latest gig was undoubtedly the icing on the cake.

Byron, wife of 41 years Alice and the "Buchanan clan" celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday at the Mission Estate Restaurant. The group were also joined by four past managers of the family's Great Wall restaurant, operated in the T&G building which the Buchanans owned during the 1980s and '90s.

Byron was born in Christchurch on June 11, 1922 and spent a good deal of his boyhood in Invercargill. He left school at 16 and was fighting as a gunner with the NZ Army in Italy and the Middle East five years later. It wasn't all bad, though.

"We were on a boat with 6000 troops designed for 2000. I was called for duty one day but was caught in a queue. It took 45 minutes and six flights of stairs to get any food. I was put in confinement for seven days. I had my own cabin and access to exercise in the sunshine. It was the best place."

Back in New Zealand and after a few years in the wine and spirits business, Byron bought the Stortford Lodge Hotel in 1953, which he ran for 35 years with the help of his parents.

"My parents were great hosts and treated their patrons and guests with respect. After putting accommodation in order, we had the pleasure of hosting at various times many VIPs, including two Prime Ministers, Sid Holland and Keith Holyoake and some of the Queen's own entourage."

Byron says a few houses were demolished to make way for the carpark, before the bottle store was built, which he reckons was the biggest in the country at the time.

"The wage bill in our first week at the lodge was £65, 10s and a penny. When I finished, it was a thousand a week."

In 1986 Byron and Alice purchased the T&G building at the top of Emerson St. The multi-purpose venue included Buck's Great Wall Restaurant, a conference centre and three original penthouse suites.

"It was international and ahead of its time," Byron says.

Their first guest was Kiri Te Kanawa.

"We also hosted Shirley Bassey. She ransacked the kitchen and ate the pork bones from my pot. She sent us a postcard afterwards addressed to us in Auckland. It found its way to us," Alice says.

Alice moved swiftly into nurse mode when Byron had a major stroke in his late 70s, rehabilitating him with daily trips to the pool.

"We did that until he could touch his finger to his nose," she says.

The couple moved into the Taradale-based Riversdale Lifestyle Village when Byron was back to his old self. Manager Sam Elder says everyone knows Byron and he is cordial to them all.

"He is such a character and defeats possibilities all the time."

Alice watches as her husband Byron Buchanan cuts the 100th birthday cake at Riversdale Lifestyle Village, where they have lived for many years.

His stroke did not hold him back, as Byron went on to be the longest-serving active member of the Napier Lions Club for 61 years.

"I'm still going, but not as active as I used to be."

He didn't stop there, also becoming a member of another service organisation, Jaycees.

"I remember one day a member died and he was part-way through painting his house. The Jaycees hopped in and finished the job."

Byron is also patron of the Napier Golf Club at Waiohiki, helping build the new clubhouse in the 70s.

"I got round in three under par — a handicap of three."

Byron's granddaughter, pilot Hannah Buchanan, initiated an inaugural golf tournament at the club, which had its debut at the weekend, with the Byron Buchanan Trophy up for grabs.

He credits his very good eyesight and hearing to "good living". But he is finding it hard to visualise getting to 100 years of age.

"For crying down the sink. I can't even imagine 50."

Mayor Kirsten Wise joins Byron Buchanan to celebrate his 100th birthday.

He does have the odd philosophy though, on his own longevity.

"I'm not a worrier. I don't say it shouldn't happen. Whatever happens, I accept. And I never drink before 5 o'clock. I have a red wine every night, never more than two."

There will be a few more corks popped as celebrations for Byron's milestone are being held well into next month as children, grandchildren, past associates and friends from New Zealand and overseas gather to toast 100 years lived to the full.