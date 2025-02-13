Napier bans non-self-contained vehicles from freedom camping

The shake-up to freedom camping rules in Napier will also see two new sites introduced for certified self-contained vehicles only.

Freedom camping allows people to stay free of charge on some public land operated by councils or the Department of Conservation (DoC).

Napier City Council has been reviewing its freedom camping bylaw for the first time since 2017.

Last week, the council adopted its draft Freedom Camping Bylaw 2025 to replace its old bylaw, after considering about 250 submissions.

The changes will be implemented later this year, as early as July.

The main changes include removing two of the city’s four designated freedom camping sites, and adding two new designated sites.

Foreshore Reserve and Westshore Reserve are being axed, the latter of which has been temporarily closed to freedom campers since 2021 due to complaints.

Freedom camper Cheryl Goes with her cabin-caravan at the Foreshore Reserve site in Napier in 2024. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

The Napier Pump Track carpark off Marine Parade, which is Napier’s busiest site, and the Perfume Point site at Ahuriri will remain open to self-contained vehicles only (which include a fixed toilet).

The National Aquarium carpark and Coote Rd carpark (off Marine Parade, just north of Ocean Spa) are also being added as freedom camping sites for self-contained vehicles only – with four car parks each.

Coote Rd was not included in the initial draft bylaw but was added after community consultation. Restrictions will be placed on that site so not to interfere with the Sunday markets.

French tourists and friends Aurelie Bataille and Ermenilde Valentin have been travelling through New Zealand for three months, and bought a station wagon (without a fixed toilet) to tour the country.

They stayed at Foreshore Reserve and said it was a shame to hear it was being closed.

Bataille said when the new bylaw kicks in, it would probably turn them off from visiting Napier.

“Because the accommodation is not very cheap, and the closest freedom camping site for non-self-contained vehicles is quite far away.”

The closest spots are DoC’s Waikari River Mouth Campsite near Pūtōrino and DoC’s Kuripapango Campsite halfway up Napier-Taihape Rd, according to the CamperMate website.

Valentin said it generally cost $10 or $20 per person per night to stay at a camping site with their vehicle, and she claimed it was slightly higher prices in Hawke’s Bay.

Wairoa District Council still has a couple of non-self-contained freedom camping sites, making it the only council in Hawke’s Bay to offer that (once Napier’s bylaw kicks in).

Generally, campers can stay at freedom camping sites for a maximum of two nights.

Recent changes by the Government to the Freedom Camping Act led to the council revisiting its bylaw.

The act strongly encourages freedom campers to have a certified, self-contained vehicle.

However, councils (like Napier) can still, at their discretion, designate freedom camping sites for non-self-contained vehicles.

One submitter recommended Napier City Council turn one of the reviewed sites into a location for the homeless to stay, which has not eventuated.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.