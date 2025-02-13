Napier bans non-self-contained vehicles from freedom camping

It is the last remaining site in the immediate Napier-Hastings area where people can freedom camp with a non-self-contained vehicle.
Two international tourists visited by Hawke’s Bay Today after the announcement, who are travelling and sleeping in a non-self-contained vehicle, say it is a shame the site is closing and it may turn off travellers like themselves from visiting the city on a tight budget.
However, most submitters (72%) have supported the move.
Last week, the council adopted its draft Freedom Camping Bylaw 2025 to replace its old bylaw, after considering about 250 submissions.
The changes will be implemented later this year, as early as July.
The main changes include removing two of the city’s four designated freedom camping sites, and adding two new designated sites.
Foreshore Reserve and Westshore Reserve are being axed, the latter of which has been temporarily closed to freedom campers since 2021 due to complaints.
The Napier Pump Track carpark off Marine Parade, which is Napier’s busiest site, and the Perfume Point site at Ahuriri will remain open to self-contained vehicles only (which include a fixed toilet).
The National Aquarium carpark and Coote Rd carpark (off Marine Parade, just north of Ocean Spa) are also being added as freedom camping sites for self-contained vehicles only – with four car parks each.
Coote Rd was not included in the initial draft bylaw but was added after community consultation. Restrictions will be placed on that site so not to interfere with the Sunday markets.
French tourists and friends Aurelie Bataille and Ermenilde Valentin have been travelling through New Zealand for three months, and bought a station wagon (without a fixed toilet) to tour the country.
They stayed at Foreshore Reserve and said it was a shame to hear it was being closed.
Bataille said when the new bylaw kicks in, it would probably turn them off from visiting Napier.