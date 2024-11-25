Police set up a road block near Marewa School on Monday. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Police set up a road block near Marewa School on Monday. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Police are appealing for witnesses after a person was hit by a vehicle and assaulted in Napier.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Latham St and Bedford Rd about 3.20pm on Monday.

Police say the victim was working on a vehicle outside an address when two vehicles arrived described as a white Japanese-manufactured sedan and a silver Ford Mondeo.

An altercation took place involving multiple people before the white vehicle drove into the victim.

He was then assaulted while on the ground, police said.