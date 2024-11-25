Advertisement
Napier assault: Police appeal for witnesses to altercation

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Police set up a road block near Marewa School on Monday. Photo / Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Police are appealing for witnesses after a person was hit by a vehicle and assaulted in Napier.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Latham St and Bedford Rd about 3.20pm on Monday.

Police say the victim was working on a vehicle outside an address when two vehicles arrived described as a white Japanese-manufactured sedan and a silver Ford Mondeo.

An altercation took place involving multiple people before the white vehicle drove into the victim.

He was then assaulted while on the ground, police said.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries and is now stable following surgery.

Police said they would like to hear from anyone in the Latham St and Bedford Rd area who witnessed this incident, or anyone with CCTV footage of the above vehicles.

Anyone with information that could help police inquiries should call 105, using the reference number 241125/7845.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Officers were seen setting up roadblocks along Latham St between Barker Rd and Barton Ave on Monday afternoon, near Marewa School.

Latham St was blocked off at 4pm.

A police vehicle left the site with its lights on, quickly heading down Nuffield Ave.

