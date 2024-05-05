Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Napier artist’s camo design for Kia Tasman one-ups the Aussies

Doug Laing
By
3 mins to read
Napier artist, designer and gallery proprietor Richard Boyd-Dunlop and the Kia Tasman in Australia and due for market launch in 2025.

Napier artist, designer and gallery proprietor Richard Boyd-Dunlop and the Kia Tasman in Australia and due for market launch in 2025.

When Korean motor giant Kia was deciding how it would go about starting to launch a new pick-up to tackle the market in Australia, it was probably apt to call on a Kiwi to complete

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today