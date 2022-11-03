More than 2000 people will be needed if Hawke's Bay's Art Deco Festival is to succeed in its goal of pulling off the largest Charleston Dance in history. Photo / Paul Taylor

Come on down, it's time to dance the Charleston.

That's right, it's not just something for the "flappers''.

No, if Art Deco Festival Napier is to achieve a world record, then we'll need every man, woman and child we can find.

The festival is back baby and in a truly big way, too.

Traffic light systems and Covid restrictions are a thing of the past, as evidenced by the release of Art Deco Festival Napier's bumper 2023 programme, on Thursday.

The event is set to once again put Hawke's Bay on the art deco map with highlights such as the Charleston Challenge, set for February 16 in Hastings' Civic Square.

"I think anyone can do the Charleston. I think you should take yourself down there and learn the Charleston,'' Art Deco Trust heritage and general manager Jeremy Smith said.

"I understand that the world record is about 1900 people so we're looking to crack the 2000-plus mark. It will be an amazing sight.''

Just one of many, to be precise, as the festival gets its glad rags on again, following a unique couple of years.

"[For] the events sector, tourism; it's been extraordinarily challenging,'' Smith said.

"But now, with the borders opening, we're moving into summer and there's a real desire, particularly within the art deco festival followers' community, there's real desire to get back into the swing of it.

"Most of the events that people want to attend are with their friends, their family and to socialise together and enjoy that group experience.''

There will be plenty of chance for that, from February 16-19 and not just in Napier either.

The Charleston Challenge is but one of a multitude of events scheduled for Hastings, as the Art Deco Trust implements many of the ideas that couldn't come to fruition during the Covid period.

Napier is still the absolute heart of the festival, though, with perennial favourites such as the Roaring 1920s Party, Gatsby Picnic, the Deco Decadence Grand Ball, the Vintage Car Parade, and the Soap Box Derby set to feature again.

Smith calls these ticketed events the landmarks of the festival, but far from all that's on offer.

"The big focus is the free community events; the colour and movement, the celebrations in the streets,'' he said.

Tickets for Art Deco Trust members are on sale now, before the general public get their turn on November 7.

Demand is high, with Smith saying inquiries have come in from Australia, Canada and the United States from art deco enthusiasts.