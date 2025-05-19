A group with weapons attacked a vehicle in Taradale while the occupant was inside calling police. Photo / Bevan Conley

A person trapped in their vehicle as an armed group began smashing it with weapons, made a panicked call to Hawke’s Bay police for help.

Officers found a car window smashed, and a side mirror and both bumpers of the car damaged, on Puketapu Road, Taradale, at about 9.20pm on Saturday.

The alleged offenders fled the scene in another vehicle and were seen heading towards Church Rd, a police spokesperson said.

“Further inquiries led police to locate the fleeing vehicle on Tukituki Rd near Tennant Rd in Haumoana around 2am Sunday.”

Police arrested a 20-year-old man in the vehicle and charged him with committing burglary with a weapon.