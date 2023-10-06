The site of the old Puketapu Bridge which was destroyed in February. Site investigations have started for a brand new bridge. Photo / Warren Buckland

The tight-knit community of Puketapu on the outskirts of Napier is set to get a brand new bridge after being cut off since Cyclone Gabrielle.

However, they will have to wait at least another 18 months with completion expected around mid-2025.

Hastings District Council has announced plans to build a new bridge where the old 122m bridge was destroyed in February, along Vicarage Rd.

The council will be installing a permanent bridge, as opposed to a temporary bridge, which is why the process will take until 2025.

A temporary bridge was deemed unsuitable for the location “due to site restrictions, timeframes and costs”, according to the council.

Site investigations have begun for the new bridge and the plan is to start construction in early 2024 with completion around mid-2025.

A community meeting was held late last month about the project.

“Fifty to 60 people attended to hear an update on the replacement of Puketapu Bridge and to ask council staff and the design team questions,” a council spokesperson said.

“One of the key themes that emerged from the local community was what implications a new bridge will have on the traffic and safety in the local community.

“HDC and the wider design team will provide the community with frequent updates and further community meetings will take place.”

The bridge - before it was destroyed - was not only an important connector for Puketapu and surrounding areas but was also part of one of Hawke’s Bay’s best cycle loops.

The design is yet to be completed, but the new bridge could include two lanes with a pedestrian pathway and be built higher.

The original bridge at Puketapu was a 129m swing bridge which was in place between 1906 and 1962.

That swing bridge was then replaced by a 122m concrete one-lane bridge with six concrete spans, which was destroyed in February.