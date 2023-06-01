What will you be doing on your 37,986th day on Earth?

Chances are, it won’t be a freezing walk up in the dark up a steep hill. But Trevor Page, 104 years old today, is a special human being.

He was up before the crack of dawn on Thursday morning, walking his usual weekday route from the bottom of Church Rd to the seat at Lance Leikis Reserve.

One foot in front of the other and with two walking sticks at the ready, he donned his flashing green belt and made his way up the steep incline of Tironui Drive.

He’s done the same thing almost every day for roughly 18,000 days, give or take a few.

As he stopped to catch a breather on the blisteringly cold autumn morning, the determination in his eyes was clear. He’d done this before and wasn’t going to stop.

“I come every weekday, just not Saturday and Sunday, unless it rains.

“I always pray for the rain,” he joked.

Trevor Page, 104, Napier still walks up Tironui Drive to Lance Leikis Reserve, Taradale, Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

In the years prior, Page would reach the seat and then make his way to the top of the Trig Station of Sugar Loaf hill.

While a few falls and the risks of unstable ground make the full trek too dangerous these days, that hasn’t stopped Page from doing a walk that even some of the fittest people would struggle to walk without catching their breath.

“Fifty years I’ve been doing it.

“It’s a habit. When you want to stop, you can’t.”

And through the 50 years, Page has become rather well known. Many people join him on his walks, and today was no different.

A roughly 20-person welcoming party at the top of the hill with champagne and cake was a testament to the many lives he’s touched over the years.

“People wonder ‘where is he?’ when I don’t show up,” he said.

For today’s birthday walk, he was also joined by his proud daughter Michelle, who lives outside of Hawke’s Bay on Great Barrier Island.

She said Page had continued to approach the hill with a “you move it or you lose it” attitude, one that has clearly inspired many.

“It gives you a purpose,” she said.

“He comes up here early in the morning and then he’s done everything he has to do for the day.

“I think that’s the key, having a purpose. A purpose to get out of bed every day and do something.”

As a singalong version of Happy Birthday (complete with a guitar) rang out under torchlight, Page sat wrapped up warm in the company of friends.

And what was he grateful for, on his 104th year of life? That he still has his legs?

“I’m grateful for the fact that I’ve still got all my marbles and I can think,” he said.